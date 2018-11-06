LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Five months after the deadly school shooting in Benton, Kentucky, Marshall County Schools are increasing security measures at all of their facilities.

It comes after the Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High that injured 14 students and killed two, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.

The school district is banning backpacks at the middle and high schools and increasing the amount of student resource officers from one to five in every school.

Students will also have to walk through metal detectors every day.



RELATED: 2 dead, 18 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held

RELATED: Expert works in Kentuckiana schools to plan for an active shooter

RELATED: Lawmakers urge compassion and resources after Marshall school shooting

RELATED: School shootings: Child psychologist says how to start conversation with kids

RELATED: 5 Marshall Co. students airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital

RELATED: Emotions running high hours after devastating school shooting

RELATED: Students describe shooting scene at Marshall County High School

© 2018 WHAS-TV