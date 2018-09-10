COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A man who admitted to killing a married couple while driving impaired on New Year's Eve has been sentenced to prison in Kentucky.

News outlets report 61-year-old Mark Huffman pleaded guilty to two murder counts in August for the deaths of 24-year-old Ella McNay and 31-year-old David McNay II.

A Kenton County Circuit Court judge sentenced Huffman on Monday to 20 years for each count to be served concurrently. Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders says he was sentenced as part of a plea agreement and will be eligible for parole in 17 years.

Police say Huffman was trying to turn when he crashed head-on into the McNays' SUV on Dec. 31, 2015. His blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit and he also tested positive for Oxycodone and opiates.

