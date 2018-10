LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Authorities say a man has died following a workplace injury in Lexington.

Officials responded to a UPS facility in the 1800 block of Mercer Road Tuesday.

According to a police preliminary investigation, a 43-year-old male employee was conducting equipment maintenance when the incident happened.

Police say that victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending family notification.

