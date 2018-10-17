PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WHAS11) – One Louisville US Army Corps of Engineers employee is in Florida after Hurricane Michael to assess damage and he says the damage he has witnessed is “pretty bad.”

Eric Cheng says seeing this type of destruction never is easy.

“Never gets easier to see it. …very somber thing to witness,” Cheng said.

His team went from Panama City to the St. Joe area, all along the Florida coast, to assess the damage to homes and vegetation impacted by Michael on Oct. 16. Some of the damage was even observed from above.

“The Damage is some of the worst I have ever seen. …This one was pretty bad,” Cheng said.

US Army Corps of Engineers assessing Hurricane Michael damage

Federal assistance has not been requested in Florida, at this time. Only assessment has been requested, and Cheng’s team is expected to review and credit the amount of effort it would take to clean up, should federal assistance be requested.

The of Cheng’s team is to get an idea of how big the destruction is.

