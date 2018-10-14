LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are asking for help in locating a three-year-old girl who went missing in Madison County.

According to their preliminary investigation, Kentucky State Police say Eden Hines walked away from her home near Berea around 1:30 p.m. Sunday

They are asking residents in the area near Red Lick Road and Mallory Springs to check around their homes and inside their outbuildings, sheds or barns.

Eden was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with stars, blue jeans and a pair of rain boots.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (859) 623-2404.

Berea is 124 miles east of Louisville.

