LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A trial for the four suspects charged in the 2016 shooting death of Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay, will begin Monday.

The 15-year-old Trinity died after being shot in the neck during a gunfire exchange between two vehicles in a Lexington parking lot on Oct. 16, 2016.

Chazerae Me'Lon Taylor Sr., 40, is charged with murder. His son, 21-year-old D'Markeo Taylor is charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting, as well as defendants 22-year-old Lamonte Williams and 23-year-old D'Vonta Middlebrooks.

Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone on Friday denied a request from the defense and the Commonwealth for the jury to visit the crime scene. Scorsone says the scene could mislead the jury because they would be visiting during the day rather than at night, when the shooting occurred.

