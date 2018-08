(INSIDE EDITION) -- A postal worker in Kansas found an unusual obstruction when trying to deliver mail to a home on Friday: a massive snake.

A red-tailed boa constrictor, to be precise. And it had it's body wrapped tightly around the home's mailbox.

A Ball Python was found my a mailman and called Animal Control. The poor resident did not receive their mail today (obviously). The @OPPD_PIO is trying to talk the Animal Control Officers to put the snake under the @OPPD_Chief desk, but they won't. pic.twitter.com/YqahoO2pVn — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) August 17, 2018

Sorry folks, no letters for you today!

The postal worker did, however, give animal control a call. They came and removed the snake without much problem.

Police said they believe the snake is someone's escaped pet.

© Inside Edition