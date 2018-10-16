LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – A jury has found four men guilty in connection with the death of Trinity Gay.
Police say the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was shot and killed in the parking lot of Cook Out restaurant in 2016.
The teen was apparently caught in the crossfire of a shootout.
Of the four charged, only one, Chazerae Taylor, was facing a murder charged and was found guilty.
Lamonte Williams, D’Vonta Middlebrooks and Taylor’s son D’Markeo, were charged with wanton endangerment.
The sentencing phase of the case will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.
