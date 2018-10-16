WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal officials say the second-largest health insurer in the United States has agreed to pay a record $16 million to settle potential privacy violations in the biggest health care hack in the nation's history.

The personal information of nearly 79 million people - including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and medical IDs - was exposed in the cyberattack, which was discovered by the company in early 2015.

Officials say Monday's settlement between Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. and the Department of Health and Human Services represents the largest amount collected by the agency in a health care data breach.

Anthem also agreed to a corrective action plan under government monitoring, which involves a process for the company to assess its electronic security risks, take appropriate countermeasures and maintain ongoing surveillance.

