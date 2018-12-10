INDIANA (IndyStar) - Police have canceled the silver alert for a 6-year-old Vermillion County boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

Indiana State Police on Friday issued a Silver Alert for Bryier Clark Fauquher, who was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday in his hometown of Clinton, about 95 miles west of Indianapolis.

The alert said Bryier "is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

Bryier is 3 feet, 6 inches tall, 67 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 492-3838 or call 911.

