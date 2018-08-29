LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is celebrating the Colonel’s birthday with an exciting contest.

According to an official release, the company is celebrating Colonel Harland Sanders’ 128th birthday by offering a college donation to the first child on born on September 9th – the Colonel’s birthday – and named Harland.

The winning baby will receive $11,000 – in honor of KFC’s 11 herbs and spices – to go toward their future college education and “setting them up for future success”.

The name “Harland” has decreased in popularity over the years. According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, the name is ranked #3,257 on the list of most common baby names for 2017.

“We hope that this birthday celebration honors the Colonel and encourages the next generation of people aspiring to live the American dream,” said Andrew Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer.

To learn more, including how to submit your own Baby Harland into the contest, visit kfc.com/BabyHarland.

