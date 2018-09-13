Though Hurricane Florence was dropped to a Category 2 storm, its heavy rains and strong winds are affecting everywhere from Georgia to New Jersey.
Those who chose to stay and ride out the storm have been documenting the effects of the hurricane — including major flooding and storm surges.
Jenni Koontz shared video of flooding in Avon, N.C, an island in the Outer Banks. The video shows an empty street overflowing with water.
Some Outer Banks residents did not mind the flooding, waiting out the storm at a local bar.
Though many in Northfolk, Va. have evacuated, some kept a sense of humor when they left. The NorVa, a music venue in Northfolk, left "GO HOME FLORENCE YOU ARE DRUNK" on their sign.
More adventurous residents took advantage of the waves and went kite surfing in Virginia Beach, Virginia.