Though Hurricane Florence was dropped to a Category 2 storm, its heavy rains and strong winds are affecting everywhere from Georgia to New Jersey.

Those who chose to stay and ride out the storm have been documenting the effects of the hurricane — including major flooding and storm surges.

Jenni Koontz shared video of flooding in Avon, N.C, an island in the Outer Banks. The video shows an empty street overflowing with water.

Here comes the flooding from #Florence. This is a road in Avon, North Carolina in the Outer Banks, as #HurricaneFlorence2018 moves in. #StaySafe #flooding #severeweather Video Courtesy: Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography pic.twitter.com/5t4azWZnom — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) September 13, 2018

Some Outer Banks residents did not mind the flooding, waiting out the storm at a local bar.

Mulligans is still open on the Outer Banks...as locals ride out the storm with some beverages. #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/r4VX3SN1xZ — Robert Boyd 13News Now (@13robertboyd) September 13, 2018

Though many in Northfolk, Va. have evacuated, some kept a sense of humor when they left. The NorVa, a music venue in Northfolk, left "GO HOME FLORENCE YOU ARE DRUNK" on their sign.

More adventurous residents took advantage of the waves and went kite surfing in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

VIDEO: Kite surfing off of Virginia Beach, Virgnia #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/hXuMy1ISkm — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) September 13, 2018

© 2018 WHAS-TV