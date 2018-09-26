SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky sheriff's deputy was injured while pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle, and shot and injured a person inside the car during the chase.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Karl Clinard tells news outlets Lt. Jon Williams was being treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening. State Police Trooper Nick Hale says the car authorities chased on Tuesday had two people inside, and one was taken to a hospital while the other was arrested.

The wounded person was shot in the neck. It's unclear who was driving and their names weren't provided.

The pursuit began when the car fled from a deputy who tried to pull it over. Officers shot into the vehicle after it struck Williams as he was deploying a device to flatten its tires.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.