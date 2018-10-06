LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Fire crews and first responders are continuing to fight near Lexington.

The fire started at the Stuff Recycling plant in Winchester, not too far from the Fayette-Clark County line.

Firefighters say the pile of mixed metals and even some cars is around 40-feet tall and 400-feet long and that is making the fire difficult to fight.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is monitoring the smoke because it could create issues drivers on Interstate 64.

So far, no injuries have been reported.



