PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two of the women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault decades ago say they hope he will be sentenced to prison time this week.

Lise-Lotte Lublin and Chelan Lasha appeared with attorney Gloria Allred in Philadelphia on Sunday, the day before a two-day hearing begins to sentence Cosby on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby was convicted in the spring of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 in what became the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Lublin said she thinks "it's important that he spend some time behind bars." She alleged Cosby assaulted her in 1989

Lasha said she prays he gets a 30-year-sentence. She says she has nightmares to this day about being molested at age 17, "and I want them to go away, just like him."

