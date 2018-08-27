CASTLE ROCK — A horse that got stuck up to its torso in mud was rescued by firefighters in Castle Rock, Colo. late Friday night, according to Castle Rock Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters said the rescue was for a horse located about a half mile from a road. Crews had to dig through the mud to sling the horse and set up a rope system before pulling the horse free from the mud.

From there, the horse had to be taken up a 10-foot embankment. The rescue took about two hours, but firefighters chose to stay at the scene until about 4 a.m. to assist a veterinarian with giving the horse fluids and medication.

Great work, firefighters!

© 2018 KUSA-TV