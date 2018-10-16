(ABC News)--President Donald Trump claimed he didn’t care on Monday when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., offered DNA results to prove her Native American ancestry, but Stephen Colbert says that’s a lie.

“You care! You're literally the only person who cares,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Monday. “In fact, he cared so much, he once offered a million dollars to charity if Sen. Warren proved she was part Native American.”

Colbert replayed various clips of the president mocking Warren’s race, including one of him calling her "Pocahontas" and another of him offering her $1 million to prove her Native American heritage -- a wager he denied on Monday.

"I didn’t say that. You better read it again,” Trump said, before asking, "Who cares?"

"I'll only do it if I can test her personally," he said, referring to the $1 million promise, and adding "that will not be something I enjoy doing either."

Warren released a video Monday about her family's background along with a DNA analysis conducted by Stanford University professor Carlos Bustamante.

"While the vast majority of the individual’s ancestry is European, the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor in the individual’s pedigree, likely in the range of 6-10 generations ago," Bustamante said in his report.

“The facts suggest that you absolutely have Native American ancestry in your pedigree,” he added later.

Warren reacted to Trump's denial in a tweet on Monday and accused him of making "creepy physical threats" toward women who scare him.

"By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here's the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center," Warren tweeted Monday. “I won't sit quietly for @realDonaldTrump's racism, so I took a test. But DNA & family history has nothing to do with tribal affiliation or citizenship, which is determined only – only – by Tribal Nations.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren tried to shut Trump up about her heritage. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/5fQqvdYZI2 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 16, 2018

Appearing worn out after recapping the longtime feud, Colbert said he could only draw one conclusion: “Trump has a great affection for racism.”

“We don't have to wait for the president's DNA. He is 100 percent douche,” Colbert said. “Still, that DNA test video is pretty impressive. The only way it could have been more dramatic is if it were an episode of ‘Maury.’”

Copyright (c) 2018 ABC All Rights Reserved