(INSIDE EDITION) -- The debate over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination has put a spotlight on his high school yearbook.

Though Kavanaugh said Monday that he was a "virgin" for many years after leaving high school as he battles allegations of sexual misconduct, his Georgetown Preparatory School yearbook includes arguably suggestive references to a then-16-year-old named Renate Schroeder Dolphin, first reported by The New York Times. She attended a nearby girls' school.

On his personal page, Kavanaugh writes that he is a "Renate alumnius [sic]," while a photo of Kavanaugh and the football team is captioned "Renate alumni."

In all, Renate is mentioned 14 times throughout the yearbook, and not just by Kavanaugh. Another student penned a crude poem, which is included in his yearbook page.

"You need a date / and it's getting late / so don't hesitate / to call Renate," the poem reads.

Dolphin, who signed a letter defending Kavanaugh earlier this month, was shocked to learn she's all over the yearbook.

"I learned about these yearbook pages only a few days ago," Dolphin said in a statement to The Times. "I don't know what 'Renate Alumnus' actually means. I can't begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I will have no further comment."

Alexandra Walsh, Kavanaugh's attorney, told The Times in a statement that the Supreme Court nominee was just friends with Dolphin.

"They attended one high school event together and shared a brief kiss good night following that event," the statement read.

But she claims he's mistaken.

"I think Brett must have me confused with someone else, because I never kissed him," Dolphin said.

