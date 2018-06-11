LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The heroes who helped stop a possible school shooting in central Kentucky were honored Monday.

During the Anderson County School Board meeting, Kentucky State Trooper Josh Satterly was honored along with Detective Jason Briscoe, Lieutenant Shawn Darby by Superintendent Sheila Mitchell.

Koeberle Bull, a New Jersey native was honored for her role in tipping off Satterly that she was being harassed by Dylan Jarrell, who made racist comments.

RELATED: KSP Trooper credited with stopping potential shooting honored at Anderson County High School

Police stopped Jarrell as he was pulling out of his driveway with an AR-15 and ammunition. He was allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Anderson County High School, in which he lived near.

Jarrell remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

© 2018 WHAS-TV