NEW YORK (AP) - With the #MeToo movement passing the one-year mark, key voices in the movement are assessing progress and looking forward to the next phase.

For activist Alyssa Milano, it's about winning the cultural battle, and looking beyond what she calls setbacks like the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, or a dropped charge in the Harvey Weinstein case. She's advocating for gender equality education, and passage of the long-stalled Equal Rights Amendment. For attorney Debra Katz, who represented Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, it's about improving the laws governing sexual harassment.

And for "Me Too" creator Tarana Burke, it's about long-term leveraging of the movement's visibility to reach as many survivors of sexual violence as possible.

