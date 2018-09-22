PARKSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say three relatives have died in a house fire in Kentucky.

News outlets report that firefighters in Boyle County were called to the blaze along Highway 1108 at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found three bodies after the fire was extinguished. Firefighters say the victims were related. Their identities have not been released.

Roads near the scene of the fire were closed. Kentucky State Police officials are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.