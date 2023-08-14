Zooey Deschanel is engaged to 'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott

The pair first met in August 2019 after filming an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with their respective famous siblings.

WASHINGTON — "New Girl" actress Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott are engaged after four years of dating.

The couple announced their engagement on social media Monday afternoon with a photo of them in Scotland, where Scott proposed to the "Physical" actress. The Instagram photo also revealed a closer look at Deschanel's engagement ring.

"Forever starts now," Deschanel's caption read followed by a string of heart emojis and an infinity symbol.

Scott, 45, proposed on Sunday during a family trip, People reports. Deschanel's 8-year-old daughter Elsie and 6-year-old son Charlie both played a role in the engagement. The couple recently celebrated four years together in early August.

The pair first met in August 2019 after filming an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with their respective famous siblings. Scott's twin Drew is his costar on the HGTV show "Property Brothers" and Deschanel's sister is "Bones" actress Emily Deschanel.

In a 2020 episode of Drew and his wife Linda Phan's "At Home" podcast, Scott said he was "flirting so hard" with the "New Girl" actress during filming that "the show's producer had to a cut a bunch of it out."

The couple made their Instagram debut in October 2019 when they went on a double date with Drew and his wife at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. Ever since then, the pair hasn't been shy about displaying their love for each other on social media.