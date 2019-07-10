LAS VEGAS — Zombie deer may sound like something in a bad B-movie, but wildlife regulators say they're real. Officials are working to keep them out of Nevada.



The Las Vegas Sun reports the term relates to animals that have contracted chronic wasting disease - a highly contagious and terminal disorder. Causing symptoms such as lack of fear of humans, lethargy and emaciation, it can destroy deer and elk populations.



Nevada state wildlife veterinarian Peregrine Wolff says officials are testing dead animals and monitoring migratory elk and deer at the state line with Utah for signs of sickness.



A state law passed this year prohibits parts of certain carcasses in the state in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.



States reporting animals with the illness include Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming.