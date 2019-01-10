INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — America's oldest brewery is doing something it's never done before and is collaborating with Hershey's to make a special draft beer.

Yuengling and Hershey's, both Pennsylvania-brand companies, will launch a chocolate porter.

“We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey’s, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration. We spent nearly a year developing our Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey’s chocolate," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

The new release will launch this fall, most likely mid-October, for fans of the duo to enjoy over the holiday season. It will be available via draft only in bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, West Virginia, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana, and Kentucky.

