YouTube TV snags deal for NFL 'Sunday Ticket' package

“Sunday Ticket” has been on DirecTV since 1994, but their latest contract with the NFL is set to expire at the end of this season.

YouTube TV has inked a deal to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, two days after sources close to the agreement said it was nearing completion.

The exact details of the contract weren't released Thursday, and weren't disclosed by the sources who spoke with the Associated Press while it was being worked out.

The NFL confirmed the news in a tweet:

"What’s bigger than a 100-yard field goal? NFL Sunday Ticket coming to @YouTube Primetime Channels and @YouTubeTV in 2023."

In a blog post, YouTube elaborated on the move, saying it would begin with the 2023 season. But several key details aren't being shared yet. When asked if fans could buy the package for just their team, YouTube said it would provide more information later.

"We currently don't have details about the packages, but we’ll share more info including the pricing & how to sign up as we get closer to the start of the 2023 NFL season," a spokesperson said on Twitter.

According to YouTube, the partnership will go beyond Sunday Ticket. YouTube and the NFL plan to facilitate exclusive access to official content and attendance opportunities for select YouTube Creators at key NFL tentpole events.

This is likely a way to add to the NFL's visibility on YouTube for a younger audience, including some who may not be actively watching sports.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that YouTube TV, owned by Google, was the front-runner for the package that allows fans to watch any Sunday afternoon game.

“Sunday Ticket” has been on DirecTV since 1994. In their most recent deal with the NFL, the satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.

Viewers pay around $300 a season for “Sunday Ticket,” which averages 2 million subscribers. As of August, DirecTV had a total of 13.9 million subscribers.

It would be the second time in less than two years that the NFL has partnered with a streaming service to air games. The league's 11-year contract with Amazon Prime Video for Thursday night games started this season.

Besides Amazon, Apple and ESPN were believed to be contenders for “Sunday Ticket.”