Food Network pulls 'Worst Cooks in America' season 20 after its winner is charged with child's death

The Food Network has removed season 20 of "Worst Cooks in America" from streaming online after its winner, Ariel Robinson, and her husband were arrested for alleged homicide by child abuse in the death of their 3-year-old foster daughter, according to Insider.

Ariel, 29, was named the winner of season 20 on Aug. 2, 2020 finale episode, according to PEOPLE.com. She defeated runner-up, model Zack Ignoffo, and won the $25,000 grand prize and a Food Network cooking set.

According to a report from Greenville, South Carolina's NBC affiliate, WYFF News 4, Ariel and her husband, Jerry Robinson, 34, both from Simpsonville, South Carolina, were charged on Jan. 19 with homicide by child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old, who authorities identified as their foster child.

Ariel and Jerry's foster daughter, Victoria Rose, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, Greenville County senior deputy coroner Kent Dill reported to PEOPLE.com last week. She was found unresponsive at the couple's home around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 14 and died later at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The Robinsons are being held without bond in a Greenville, South Carolina, detention center, Fox Carolina reported.

