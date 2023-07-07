x
Nation World

South Carolina worker rescued after being stuck 130 feet in the air

The worker, doing some maintenance work on one of the silos, was 130 feet in the air in a bucket on a crane when the crane lost power.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire Department were called to an industrial facility at 2971 Shop Road Friday morning to rescue a stranded worker after a crane lost power.

The worker, doing some maintenance work on one of the silos, was 130 feet in the air in a bucket on a crane when the crane lost power around 9:15 a.m.

Firefighters used their training and equipment to reach the facility's top and set up a rigging system to lower the worker safely. The worker walked away from the incident with no injuries.

Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire

