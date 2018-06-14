Warner Bros. has released the first two photos for the Wonder Woman sequel and it’s official: Chris Pine's character is back.

“Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor!” director Patty Jenkins tweeted Wednesday alongside the photo featuring the character.

Wonder Woman 1984, as the title — and Pine’s top-notch Members Only jacket — would suggest, takes place in the '80s: nearly 70 years after the original film was set.

The ending of 2017’s Wonder Woman alluded to Steve’s death, which now begs the question: how did he show up, unscathed and the same age, so many years later?

Chris Pine returns to the 'Wonder Woman' franchise as Steve Trevor. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Jenkins, who directed the first film, told USA TODAY that she has a sentimental attachment to the Trevor character, a fighter pilot like her late father, who died in a crash.

"Wonder Woman is literally the story (of my dad)," she said in a November interview. I found it was only a beautiful, wonderful thing to have Wonder Woman and have her guide through this world to be something I did understand and also admired."

Jenkins confirmed last year that she would be back to helm the sequel to Wonder Woman, which raked in over $820 million worldwide and finished third for 2017 behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Franchise newcomers include Kristin Wiig as the super-villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos), whose character is yet to be announced.

Gal Gadot returns to star as Wonder Woman. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

In the photo, Pine appears to be standing in a shopping mall, which jibes with a May report that the movie would be shooting at the closed Landmark shopping mall in Alexandria, Va., this summer.

And the movie's 1980s setting would explain recreating the Georgetown storefront of Commander Salamander, an avant-garde clothing boutique that was popular in the '80s and closed in 2010. (Washingtonian Magazine reported the film would be shooting there this week.)

They are filming something in Georgetown this week, and it looks like they’ve recreated Commander Salamander for it (although up the street from the where it was) pic.twitter.com/JScl5tM97M — WhatHeightsWe'llHit (@HeightsWellHit) June 10, 2018

Production, for the movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019, will also take place in the United Kingdom, Spain and the Canary Islands.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM