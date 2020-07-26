Her family was out on their boat and when she went to take off her prosthetic leg to get in the water, it slipped and fell in.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday the Indianapolis Fire Department was finishing a pre-planned training exercise on Geist Reservoir when conservationists with the Department of Natural Resources ask them to help search for a missing prosthetic leg.

That leg belongs to Amy Gillum. Her family was out on their boat and when she went to take off her prosthetic leg to get in the water, it slipped and fell in.

Three divers with IFD spent 20 minutes each in zero visibility attempting to locate the leg.

“I was sitting there thinking, ‘What am I going to do? How am I going to get off the boat?’ This is my life and I never had that feeling of, ‘I am not walking unless I get this,’” Gillum said.

After almost an hour of searching, the last diver was doing his final pass when he found it. It was located 20 feet down and 100 yards from shore.

After 2 hrs of 🚤 training at Geist, rescue divers from #IFD Tac 7 were packing up to leave when #DNR asked them for help. A female boater lost her titanium/carbon fiber leg valued at $20K in Family Cove. 3 divers & 1 hr. later the leg was located 20 ft. ⬇️ 100 yards out. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NCtWtFnu7Q — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) July 26, 2020

“They were the most selfless group of men that were so willing to help. They were just absolutely amazing,” Gillum said.

Gillum said the leg cost $20,000 to $25,000. As scary as the situation was, she can’t help but laugh now.

She also can’t stop thanking the firefighters and DNR conservationists who came to her rescue.