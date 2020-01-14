EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island woman has asked her hometown for $1 million to settle her complaint that local police allowed a reality television show to record her wearing nothing but a towel.

The complaint was filed in November and first reported by WPRI-TV on Monday.

It says East Providence police allowed “Live PD” to film Desiree Spitaleri fresh from the shower last July.

“Live PD" airs on the A&E network. Officers had responded to her home after getting a 911 call from a child asking for help with homework.

The city and network had no comment. Messages were left seeking comment from producers.