Wolf Moon will be the first full moon of 2023

The moon is nearing its farthest point away from Earth, which will make it smaller than average.

DENVER — The first full moon of 2023 – called the Wolf Moon – that will rise Friday evening will be the first of two micromoons this year.

A micromoon is the opposite of a supermoon and happens when the moon is at the farthest part of its orbit from Earth, according to EarthSky. That means Friday's full moon will appear smaller than average. A micromoon can appear up to 14% smaller than a supermoon.

This won't be the farthest-away micromoon of the year, though. That will happen in February.

According to EarthSky, we'll also see four supermoons in 2023:

July 3

Aug. 1

Aug. 31

Sep. 29

The Aug. 31 supermoon will appear to be the largest, and it'll also be a blue moon – which is to say, the second full moon in a calendar month.

