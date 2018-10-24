A Mega Millions ticket with all six numbers for Tuesday's record $1.6 billion jackpot was sold in South Carolina, according to that state's lottery website. As of 12:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the Mega Millions website still said it was pending if anyone had won the jackpot, and what the next jackpot amount would be for Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

If no tickets matched the Tuesday numbers, lottery officials said the jackpot was expected to grow to an estimated $2 billion for Friday's drawing.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

© TEGNA and Associated Press