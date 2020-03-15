BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled Winco Foods frozen blackberries and frozen berry medley because they could be contaminated with norovirus.

WinCo Foods, LLC. is recalling frozen Blackberries in a 16 oz. bag and frozen Berry Medley in 16 oz. and 32 oz. bags. The products were manufactured by Rader Farms of Lynden, Washington. The recall was issued after the government sampling resulted in a positive test for norovirus.

WinCo Foods has taken the recalled products from store shelves. The items were distributed to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.

The recall impacts the following products:

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 oz. Bag – UPC: 70552-30502, "Best By" Date Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 16 oz. Bag – UPC: 70552-30522, "Best By" date Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 32 oz. bag– UPC: 70552-30512, "Best By" Date Dec/09/2021.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled items are urged by the FDA to destroy them or return them to the stores for a full refund. Any customers with questions can contact WinCo Foods at 1-800-824-1706.

RELATED: Joules kids' pajamas, robes recalled for flammability hazard

FDA

FDA

RELATED: 67,000 leaf blowers that can expel plastic pieces recalled

The FDA said norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Typical symptoms of the infection include acute onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, and nausea. Systemic manifestations include fever, myalgia and malaise, anorexia, and headache.

Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged or more severe symptoms.