Victims are coming forward on Twitter with the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport to list reasons why they didn’t go to the police immediately after they were sexually assaulted or raped.

This comes as a response to President Trump’s recent tweet address accusations directed toward his pick for the Supreme Court.

He tweeted: "I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

Trump's change in tone came as Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers negotiated with the Senate Judiciary Committee on the terms for her possible testimony next week in a dramatic showdown over her accusation that threatens Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Following Trump's tweet many sexual assault and rape victims addressed a wide array of reasons why they chose silence instead of reporting to the authorities.

#WhyIDidntReport because I was 11 yrs old, in my second foster home, and she was a model foster parent and he was her son, so it would have been my word against his. And I was afraid I'd end up in an even worse foster home if I was removed. — TraCee 🎃🎈🔪💀 (@TraCee_tr) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport Two of his fraternity brothers showed up at my dorm room the next day and threatened to kill me if I told. — Marley (@drcmarley) September 21, 2018

Many victims said that at the time they felt that assault or rape was their fault, that they allowed it to happen and that they were to blame.

I was 16yo the first time I was raped. I didn’t understand consent, rape, and thought it was my fault. For this and many reasons are #WhyIDidntReport — Alison Turkos (@alisonturkos) September 21, 2018

I was 17. I was embarrassed that I froze, that I let it happen. He was my boss #WhyIDidntReport — jawniferojawny (@jenniferaphael) September 21, 2018

I felt like because I was heavily under the Influence it was somehow my fault and Burden. #WhyIDidntReport — Liz Katz (@LizKatzOfficial) September 21, 2018

Or when they tried to tell the people closest to them, they were told to dismiss it because they were just going to cause trouble.

#WhyIDidntReport my first assault: because he was a coworker and friend with my then-boyfriend, who told me I shouldn't "make it a thing" and "disrupt the culture at work." After all, he was sorry. He felt guilty. The assault wasn't that bad. I should be thankful. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport It was 1969, and even though my stepbrother was asst DA for LA, he said that a trial would be worse for me than for the boys who had gang-raped me. I got pregnant as a result, and abortion was illegal then. I never told anyone else about it for 20 years. — valeriestone (@valeriestone) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport years later when i told my mom she said "i'm sorry you feel that you were molested" (she feels incredibly guilty about this now and has apologized) — Julia Wilde (@Julia_SCI) September 21, 2018

Some explained they didn’t want to be probed for more answers to questions that would force them to relive their traumatic experiences.

The #WhyIDidntReport hashtag is so important. I don't want to take away from women's stories, but this happened to me as well. I didn't report because a minister told me I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and it would just cause a scandal. I was 18. This is common — Garrard Conley (@gayrodcon) September 21, 2018

Because I knew I would be expected to answer questions, and potentially even be contacted by my abuser, and I didn’t want to talk about it any further or ever interact with him again. #whyididntreport — Danielle Ingrid Anais Tcholakian (@danielleiat) September 21, 2018

Others said they were afraid that no one would believe them if they chose to report it to the police because the attacker could have been a person that was held in high regard and wielded more power in society. ​​​

#WhyIDidntReport. Because my biological father tried to rape me when I was 14. He was a sociopath and a covert narcissistic personality disordered person and pretended to be a perfect parent in public. He was a church deacon. No one would have believed me and I knew it. — Jamie B (@jambie61) September 21, 2018

Some didn’t want anyone to find out because of the humiliation they felt and just wanted to forget about what happened to avoid the painful memories.

My police report after assault was more traumatizing than the assault itself. You don't report because nothing about the institutions you've grow up around messages safety. Instead it's willingly putting yourself up for doubt and judgement at the most terrible moment of your life — Karla L. Monterroso (@karlitaliliana) September 21, 2018

I was nine years old.



He was also a minor.



I struggled immensely with thoughts that I had wanted or welcomed it.



I just wanted it to go away and live like it had never happened.



For several years, I did.



It was 20 years before I was able to say so publicly.#whyididntreport — Eric Atcheson, Member of an All-Adult Generation (@RevEricAtcheson) September 21, 2018

