Mayor Wayne Messam
Born: June 7, 1974
Birthplace: South Bay, Florida
Age on Inauguration Day: 46
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: wayneforamerica.com
Education: Florida State University (Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems)
Public office: Miramar, Fla., City Commissioner (2011-2015); Mayor of Miramar (2015 – present)
Personal: Messam and his wife, Angela, have three children
Life and career:
- Parents emigrated from Jamaica. Messam’s father cut sugar cane and was a farm mechanic. His mother was a cook and housekeeper.
- Founded Messam Construction, which focuses on energy-efficient schools and government projects.
- Joined multi-city lawsuit against a state of Florida ban on prohibiting municipal governments from enacting local guns laws.
- Wide receiver for 1993 Florida State Seminoles national championship team.
Sources: Associated Press, City of Miramar, Orlando Weekly