Who is Viktor Bout? Russian arms dealer freed for Brittney Griner release

Bout's exploits inspired the 2005 Nicolas Cage movie, “Lord of War.”

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, once nicknamed "the Merchant of Death," in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Who is Viktor Bout?

Bout, 55, is a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel whom the U.S. Justice Department once described as one of the world's most prolific arms dealers.

Bout, whose exploits inspired the 2005 Nicolas Cage movie, “Lord of War,” was serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans.

Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism.

The Biden administration was ultimately willing to exchange Bout if it meant Griner's freedom. The detention of one of the greatest players in WNBA history contributed to a swirl of unprecedented public attention for an individual detainee case — not to mention intense pressure on the White House.

Bout has steadfastly proclaimed his innocence, saying he’s a legitimate businessman and didn’t sell weapons. He’s had plenty of support from high-level Russian officials since he was first arrested. A Russian parliament member testified when Bout was fighting extradition from Thailand to the U.S.

As of July 2022, he was being held in a medium-security facility in Marion, Illinois, and was scheduled to be released in August 2029.