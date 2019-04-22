Rep. Seth Wilbur Moulton

Born: October 24, 1978

Birthplace: Salem, Massachusetts

Age on Inauguration Day: 42

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: sethmoulton.com

Education: Harvard University (Bachelor’s degree in Physics; Master’s degrees in business and public policy)

Professions: United States Marine Corps (Captain)

Public office: U.S. Representative from Massachusetts (2015-present)

Personal: Moulton and his wife, Liz, have one daughter

Life and career:

Served four tours in Iraq as a United States Marine. Was among the first servicemembers to enter Baghdad in 2003 during the Iraq War. He did this despite opposing the war.

Awarded the Bronze Star and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation after he “fearlessly exposed himself to enemy fire” during battles in Nasiriyah and Najaf.

Managing director of high-speed rail project in Dallas before running for Congress.

Beat incumbent Democrat and nine-term Congressman John Tierney in the 2014 primary before going on to win the general election.

Helped lead effort within party to reject Nancy Pelosi as House speaker after Democrats regained control of the chamber in 2018.

Appeared in the 2007 Oscar-nominated documentary “No End In Sight” about the American occupation of Iraq.

Sources: Boston Magazine; Boston Globe; Huffington Post; Public Radio International; Ballotpedia