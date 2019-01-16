There could be 20 Democrats or more running for their party's presidential nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020. But Trump may also face a challenge or two from within his own party, something which is not unprecedented for a sitting president but has succeeded only once.

Here is a look at who has announced they are running, who is hinting at it, and who has already decided to take a pass.

Who has announced they are running?

President Donald Trump, R

The president launched his reelection campaign on the day of his inauguration. While Trump has high popularity among Republicans, he has yet to break an average 50 percent overall approval rating in most polls.

Julián Castro, D

The former San Antonio mayor and U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary announced on Jan. 12, 2019. He was the first Latino to give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

John K. Delaney, D

The former U.S. congressman from Maryland chose not to run for re-election in 2018 so that he could focus on running for The White House. He announced his candidacy in July 2018.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

Gabbard's announcement came on CNN on Jan. 11, 2019. She is a major in the U.S. Army National Guard. She faces controversy over previously held anti-gay views but says she is now an LGBT supporter.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY

Gillibrand announced on Jan. 15, 2019, that she was launching an exploratory committee. Over the past decade, some of her policy positions have shifted from conservative to more liberal.

Richard Ojeda, D

Ojeda announced in November 2018 right after an unsuccessful campaign for Congress. The West Virginia state senator is a retired Army major with roots in coal country.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Warren announced on New Year's Eve 2018 that she was launching an exploratory committee. She's known for her advocacy of protections for consumers.

Andrew Yang, D

The entrepreneur launched his campaign in November 2017. His primary platform is a Universal Basic Income that would pay all American adults $12,000 per year from the government.

Who has hinted at a run?

Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden, D

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, D

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, D

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, D

Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Md.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, D

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Republicans

Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. (Said in December 2018 he had not ruled out a primary challenge against Trump)

Former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio (Has entertained the possibility of running as an independent)

Who is already out?