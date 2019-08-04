Rep. Eric Swalwell

Born: November 16, 1980

Birthplace: Sac City, Iowa

Age on Inauguration Day: 40

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website:

Education: University of Maryland (Bachelor’s degree in Government and Politics); University of Maryland Law (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Prosecutor

Public office: Alameda County, Calif. deputy district attorney (2006-2012); Dublin, Calif. town councilman (2010-2012); U.S. Representative from California (2013-present)

Personal: Swalwell and wife Brittany have two children. Swalwell was previously married then divorced with no children.

Life and career:

Sources: Congress.gov; Wall Street Journal; New York Times; USA TODAY; SFGate; Washington Post