White House calls for assault weapon ban after St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS — After a school shooting in St. Louis, gun legislation was thrust back into the spotlight in Washington.

During Monday's White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said additional action is needed to stop gun violence like what happened at Central VPA High School.

“Every day that the Senate fails to send an assault weapons ban to the president’s desk or waits to take another common sense action is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," Jean-Pierre said.

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said the gunman in Monday's shooting was using a long gun and had "nearly a dozen" high-capacity magazines that each held 30 rounds.

President Joe Biden signed a $13 federal gun safety package this summer after the July Fourth mass shooting in Highland Park, but some advocates say it didn't go far enough.

The full statement regarding the shooting is as follows:

"This morning, another shooting — another school shooting — this time in St. Louis, Missouri — has reportedly left at least three people dead, including the shooting suspect, and injured several others.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by today’s senseless violence, particularly those injured and killed, their families, as well as the first respondents.

"In the wake of Newtown, Parkland, Buffalo, Uvalde, and countless other shootings in communities across the country, we need additional action to stop the scourge of gun violence.