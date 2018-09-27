Washington — As Christine Blasey Ford made her opening statement at Thursday's Senate hearing, as she swore she was "100 percent" sure that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her in the 1980s, she looked straight ahead into a semicricle of senators — all Republican, all men.

There are no female Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel overseeing the nomination of Kavanaugh by their Republican president, Donald Trump. For that reason, Republicans brought in Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Arizona, to question her on their behalf.

"The Dems are there of course, but from her angle at the table, the GOP side of the semicircle is right in front of her," Osita Nwanevu, a New Yorker staff writer, noted in a tweet, below a photo showing the hearing from Ford's viewpoint.

This is what Christine Blasey Ford is looking at as she describes her sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/GGxmuHnNpZ — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) September 27, 2018

Photographers captured additional visuals from Ford's angle of the Judiciary Committee, a room much smaller than the hearing room used in the initial days of Kavanaugh's hearing.

Straight-faced Republicans of the committee can be seen, as well as Mitchell, seated before them. Some, like Sens. Ted Cruz and Jeff Flake, held their heads as the listened.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

In case you're wondering: The Senate Judiciary Committee consists of 11 Republicans, all of whom are white men. Four of the Democrats are women. Three of the Democrats are minorities. Two are both.

