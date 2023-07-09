Wendy's unveils Pumpkin Spice Frosty, Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew

Starting on Sept. 12 for a limited time, customers can order a Pumpkin Spice Frosty or a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cold Brew.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wendy's is jumping in on the pumpkin-flavored drink game!

Starting on Sept. 12 for a limited time, customers can order a Pumpkin Spice Frosty or a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cold Brew.

According to a press release, the pumpkin frosty "merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite."

The cold brew will use the same syrup from the pumpkin frosty.

Wendy's is the latest chain to introduce pumpkin-flavored drinks. Starbucks, well-known for its Pumpkin Spice Latte, released its fall menu a couple weeks ago.

To read more about the drinks, click here.