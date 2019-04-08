DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people were killed and 26 were injured when a 24-year-old opened fire in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, a historic neighborhood described as "a safe part of downtown" by Lt. Col. Matt Carper.

Here's what we know about the shooter.

The shooter was wearing body armor and had a rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition. He was also carrying extra magazines.

The shooter was taken down in less than one minute by nearby officers.

Dayton Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Connor Betts. He is from Bellbrook, Ohio, according to CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN.

During an early Sunday afternoon press conference, authorities confirmed the suspect's sister, Megan Betts, was among the nine killed in the shooting.

A neighbor whose property is near Betts' family home said the 24-year-old "seemed like a good kid," but "obviously he had an issue."

The Ohio shooting comes less than one day after a man opened fire in a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

"I think the question has to be raised, why does Dayton have to be the 250th mass shooting in America?" Mayor Nan Whaley said at a 7 a.m. press conference.

Jasmine Monroe, WKYC-TV