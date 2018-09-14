Hundreds of people are awaiting rescue from their homes as flood waters continue to rise from Hurricane Florence.

“We’re estimating we’ve rescued 150-200,” New Bern Police Lt. David Daniels said early Friday morning, who estimates an additional 150-200 are waiting to be rescued.

The city said two Federal Emergency Management Agency teams were working on swift-water rescues and more were on the way.

"Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," the city tweeted.

Some people responded with tweets by giving information about other people who they claimed were trapped.

Others criticized the advice to move to the attic, indicating that a person could become trapped if they didn't have a way to break through the roof.

Authorities are advising residents who have not evacuated to go to the highest point in their homes, call 911 for help, keep their cell batteries charged as best they can and wait for help to arrive.

New Bern, a city of about 29,590, according to July 2017 Census estimates, sits on the banks of the Neuse River. New Bern is about 32 miles north of Morehead City, North Carolina, and 101 miles southeast of Raleigh.

The National Weather Service office in Newport, North Carolina, in a tweet called the storm surge "catastrophic."

The National Hurricane Center said the Neuse River near the city is recording more than 10 feet of inundation. A US Geological Service gauge for the Trent River in New Bern was "recording 10.1 feet of inundation" as of 1 a.m.

Florence was making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Friday morning near Wilmington.

In a tweet Friday morning, the New Bern Police Department noted in a tweet that a curfew is in place from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

