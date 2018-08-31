Aretha Franklin’s global impact resonated Friday at Buckingham Palace.
The Welsh Guard Band, the musical unit of the guard around the home of the queen of England, played the Queen of Soul’s hit “Respect” outside the palace.
Known as The Queen's Guard, the musicians were clad in their uniforms of scarlet jackets and the familiar tall fur hats to strike up the song during the changing of the guard, the tourist-pleasing ritual at the palace.
The noon tribute came as dawn broke 3,000 miles away in Detroit on the day of Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple.
