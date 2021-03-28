Adorable photos: Dog rescued near Potomac River by DC Fire and Rescue, US Park Police

The D.C. Fire and EMS rescue squad saved the dog and took pictures with the animal that looked thankful for their help.

WASHINGTON — A dog was saved after being stuck under a railroad bridge in Southeast D.C. that runs along the Potomac River, according to D.C. Fire and EMS from tweets posted on Twitter.

D.C. Fire and EMS and U.S. Park Police helped save the dog and took pictures with the animal that looked thankful for their assistance.

The dog, whose name is Whiskey, was returned to his owner early Sunday evening, according to U.S. Park Police.

D.C. Fire and EMS were able to warm up the dog using a space blanket and had fireboats ready to act if the dog fell into the Potomac River.