The week of wild swings on Wall Street showed early signs of continuing Thursday with sharp drops predicted in pre-market trading. It may be a reaction to the overnight news that the airline industry is bracing for big losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of 6:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 444 points. The S&P 500 was down 57.5 and the Nasdaq was down 159.5.

Those come one day after the Dow Jones gained 1,173.45 points Wednesday, its second 1,000 point advance of the week. Shares in Europe and Asia also advanced Thursday, taking their cue from a surge on Wall Street as governments and central banks took more aggressive measures to fight the virus outbreak and its effects on the economy.

But the futures my be reflective of a forecast by the International Air Transport Association, which says the virus outbreak that began in China could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue due to the collapse of air travel. Just two weeks ago, that same group predicted the impact would be less than $30 billion.

British airline Flybe collapsed overnight, leaving passengers stranded and threatening the viability of regional airports across the U.K.

Airlines are taking steps to deal with a cut in demand as people avoid unnecessary travel. United Airlines is cutting both domestic and international flying, freezing hiring and asking employees to volunteer for unpaid leave. The Associated Press reports Delta will reduce its weekly flying schedule to Japan through April 30 and suspend summer seasonal service between Seattle and Osaka for 2020.

Amazon has reportedly asked its 800,000 employees worldwide to postpone non-essential travel.

After losing more than 3,500 points last week, the Dow Jones gained 1,294 points Monday. It lost 786 Tuesday after a surprise half-percent Fed rate cut failed to boost confidence. Then the Dow rallied again Wednesday.