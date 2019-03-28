Walgreens plans to sell cannabis-based products in hundreds of stores in nine states, CNBC reported Wednesday.

The company reportedly told the network it will sell CBD creams, patches and sprays at 1,500 stores in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont.

Rival CVS announced a similar move last week at stores in eight states.

According to WebMD, CBD oil is a non-intoxicating marijuana extract that has been credited with treating several medical issues including anxiety, epileptic seizures and sleeplessness. The FDA, however, has banned it as a dietary supplement.