Wake Forest Baptist Health's Abdominal Organ Transplant Program started 50 years ago. The hospital posted on its Facebook page that the program is celebrating a major transplant milestone.

Surgeons recently performed their 4,000th abdominal transplant, which includes kidney and pancreas transplants.

In 2019, 243 patients received a kidney transplant and/or a pancreas at Wake Forest Baptist. This was the highest annual total in the history of the program, the post states.

The hospital boasts it's the largest kidney and pancreas transplant center in North Carolina and is among the 20 most active centers in the country.

