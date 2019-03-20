RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation on Wednesday to reduce sales tax on feminine hygiene products, diapers, and other nondurable incontinence products.

Senate Bill 1715 and House Bill 2540 reduce Retail Sales and Use Tax rate to 2.5 percent for essential personal hygiene products. The products, defined by the law, include diapers, disposable undergarments, pads, bed sheets, menstrual cups, pads, pantyliners, sanitary napkins, tampons, and other products used to absorb or contain a menstrual flow.

Currently, the products are subject to the full Retail Sales and Use Tax rate, which is 6 percent in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, 7 percent in the Historic Triangle, and 5.3 percent everywhere else in the Commonwealth.

“I am pleased to sign this commonsense legislation that makes these necessities more accessible and affordable,” said Governor Northam. “The essential nature of personal health care products is not up for debate and I commend the General Assembly for coming together to ensure these savings for Virginians.”

The law will go into effect on January 1, 2020.

